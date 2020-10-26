Optas LLC Acquires 974 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.86. 19,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,257. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

