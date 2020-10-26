Optas LLC Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.20 and a 200 day moving average of $254.81. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

