Optas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up approximately 4.0% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. 260,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,221,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised Twitter to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

