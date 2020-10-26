Optas LLC Buys 138 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $514.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,425. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $533.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.94 and its 200-day moving average is $413.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

