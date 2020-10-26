Optas LLC Buys 2,693 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Optas LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $304.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

