Optas LLC Buys 408 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.83, for a total value of $8,134,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,741,454.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,176,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $480.73. 6,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.48 and its 200 day moving average is $384.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

