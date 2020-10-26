Optas LLC Buys 459 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Optas LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $490.28. 86,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,702. The stock has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.26 and its 200 day moving average is $468.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.35 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,505 shares of company stock worth $169,179,594 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.97.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

What does an outperform rating mean?

