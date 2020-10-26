Optas LLC Cuts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Optas LLC decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 0.9% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $335,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 18.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $300,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,639.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock valued at $180,048,915.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.84.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 401,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,169. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $53.82.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

