Optas LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.99. 473,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.