Optas LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $90.42. 151,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,269,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

