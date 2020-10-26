Optas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 110.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,826,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.48.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.60. 50,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,955,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.07. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

