Optas LLC Purchases 11,094 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.39. 895,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,459,383. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

