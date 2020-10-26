Optas LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.51. The company had a trading volume of 78,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,148. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day moving average of $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

