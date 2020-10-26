Optas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,066. The company has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

