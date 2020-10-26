Orient Walt (HTDF) One Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00235088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.01342364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00133063 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,999,962 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt Coin Trading

