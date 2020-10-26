Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.11 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001238 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033705 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $583.70 or 0.04461708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00286180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00029998 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,353,924 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars.

