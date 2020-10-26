Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target Raised to $9.25 at B. Riley

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OESX. BidaskClub raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of OESX opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $231.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

