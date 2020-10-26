Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNNGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. 18,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,887. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

