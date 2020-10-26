Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.42-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.593-12.724 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.51 billion.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.63.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.