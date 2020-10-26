Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.42-2.42 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.42 EPS.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.05. 29,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,397. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

