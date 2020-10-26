Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.42-2.42 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.42 EPS.
Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.05. 29,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,397. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
About Otis Worldwide
There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.
