Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company holds principal assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada. Ovintiv Inc., formerly known as Encana Corporation, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.15.

NYSE:OVV opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ovintiv by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

