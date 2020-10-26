Owens Corning Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,884 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the average volume of 544 call options.

NYSE:OC traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.38. 10,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,278. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,571,874. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,607,000 after purchasing an additional 912,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 183,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,865,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

