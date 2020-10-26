PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

PCAR opened at $90.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. AXA boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 129,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $3,371,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 783,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125,833 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

