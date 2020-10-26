Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 166,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 998,991 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

