Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

