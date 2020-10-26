PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Liberum Capital cut PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPGPF remained flat at $$5.05 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.50. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

