Parachute Price Down 5.9% This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $297,897.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00021058 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004497 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,240,390 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

