Pareto Securities Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Pareto Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TMRAY stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $49.05.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through Collection Solutions and Sorting Solutions segments. The Collection Solutions segment produces, sells, and services reverse vending machines and related data management system. It is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers.

