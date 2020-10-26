PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $94,333.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00115834 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00020918 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00007624 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000194 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00009097 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,174,223 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

