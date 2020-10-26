Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 451,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.