PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $65.89 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,902.23 or 0.14430298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.74 or 0.04549615 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00292330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 34,641 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

