Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.88.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.
PAYC stock traded down $5.61 on Monday, reaching $383.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.09. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $397.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.15, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,864,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 155,072 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.