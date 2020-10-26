Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

PAYC stock traded down $5.61 on Monday, reaching $383.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.09. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $397.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.15, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,864,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 155,072 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

