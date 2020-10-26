Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 6.8% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 783.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Paypal by 7.9% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 57.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paypal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.15.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.68 on Monday, reaching $200.36. 57,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,287. The stock has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.13. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.