Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $134.23 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $343,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,104.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 111.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

