Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Pegasystems stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $52,038.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $266,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,259.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.