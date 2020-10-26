Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Peloton from $50.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist raised their price target on Peloton from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.07.

Shares of PTON opened at $122.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $139.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,072,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,996 shares of company stock worth $89,807,415.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Peloton by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Peloton during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

