Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Shares Gap Down to $15.96

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $14.62. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 1,896,957 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 million and a PE ratio of -7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.30.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

