Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $485.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

