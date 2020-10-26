Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Shares Gap Down to $0.57

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.52. Permianville Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.13%.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

