PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

