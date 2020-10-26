PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s (PDRDY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

