Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €177.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €156.40 ($184.00).

RI opened at €147.90 ($174.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €139.35. Pernod Ricard SA has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

