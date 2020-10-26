Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Downgraded by Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGSVY opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Pgs Asa has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 22.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%.

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.