Phore Trading Up 13.5% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $17,705.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003857 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009571 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,411,272 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.