Pi Financial Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$17.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOA. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

TSE NOA opened at C$10.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.67 million and a PE ratio of 6.88. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.