Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$25,521.16 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 88,004 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$25,521.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,891,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,768,535.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 850,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$8,500.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Robert Disbrow bought 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$17,600.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Disbrow purchased 20,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Robert Disbrow purchased 58,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,760.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 576,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00.

PNE opened at C$0.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

