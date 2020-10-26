Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

