Piper Sandler Boosts Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target to $35.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

ABCB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after acquiring an additional 88,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 109,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

