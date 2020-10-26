Piper Sandler Increases Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Price Target to $21.00

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RBNC. ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,347. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $139,227. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 274,087 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,640,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 189,197 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,829,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 283.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 88,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

