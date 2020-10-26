Piper Sandler Increases Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Price Target to $21.00

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RBNC. ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.
In related news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,347. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $139,227. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 274,087 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,640,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 189,197 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,829,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 283.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 88,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.