Piper Sandler Raises Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target to $46.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

FBC stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

